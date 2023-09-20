Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] Stock trading around $1.86 per share: What’s Next?

Tupperware Brands Corporation [NYSE: TUP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.06% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -19.83%. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 4:55 PM that Tupperware Brands Announces Debt Restructuring.

Agreement provides Company increased financial flexibility to continue turnaround efforts.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP), a global consumer products company, announced today that it has finalized an agreement with its lenders to restructure its existing debt obligations, improving the Company’s overall financial position by amending certain credit obligations and extending the maturity of certain debt facilities to allow it to continue with its turnaround efforts.

Over the last 12 months, TUP stock dropped by -76.49%. The one-year Tupperware Brands Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 53.5. The average equity rating for TUP stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $93.97 million, with 44.50 million shares outstanding and 39.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 22.65M shares, TUP stock reached a trading volume of 8377958 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TUP shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TUP stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Tupperware Brands Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tupperware Brands Corporation is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for TUP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07.

TUP Stock Performance Analysis:

Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.83. With this latest performance, TUP shares dropped by -24.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TUP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.38 for Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.4957, while it was recorded at 1.9820 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5649 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tupperware Brands Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.16 and a Gross Margin at +64.06. Tupperware Brands Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.18.

Return on Total Capital for TUP is now 17.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.41. Additionally, TUP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 136.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 74.08.

Tupperware Brands Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

TUP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TUP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tupperware Brands Corporation go to 12.00%.

Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TUP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock