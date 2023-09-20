The Southern Company [SO] Is Currently -0.06 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

The Southern Company [NYSE: SO] loss -0.06% or -0.04 points to close at $70.91 with a heavy trading volume of 3961450 shares. The company report on September 6, 2023 at 1:25 PM that Communities In Schools of Georgia Appoints Rashidah Hasan to Board of Directors.

Georgia Natural Gas employee combines passion for learning with serving Georgia’s education community.

Communities In Schools of Georgia has appointed Georgia Natural Gas Data Compliance Manager Rashidah Hasan to the nonprofit’s board of directors.

It opened the trading session at $70.99, the shares rose to $71.24 and dropped to $70.59, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SO points out that the company has recorded 3.44% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -20.49% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.69M shares, SO reached to a volume of 3961450 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Southern Company [SO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SO shares is $73.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Southern Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Southern Company is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for SO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.95.

Trading performance analysis for SO stock

The Southern Company [SO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.37. With this latest performance, SO shares gained by 4.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.01 for The Southern Company [SO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.51, while it was recorded at 70.67 for the last single week of trading, and 69.60 for the last 200 days.

The Southern Company [SO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Southern Company [SO] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.33 and a Gross Margin at +24.14. The Southern Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.07.

Return on Total Capital for SO is now 6.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Southern Company [SO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 194.47. Additionally, SO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 171.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Southern Company [SO] managed to generate an average of $127,617 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.The Southern Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

The Southern Company [SO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Southern Company go to 7.30%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at The Southern Company [SO]

The top three institutional holders of SO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.