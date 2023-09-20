The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] is 1.35% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE: PG] loss -0.29% on the last trading session, reaching $153.60 price per share at the time. The company report on September 14, 2023 at 8:55 AM that Zevo On-Body Mosquito + Tick Repellents Earn Coveted Good Housekeeping Seal of Approval.

Zevo’s latest On-Body product line joins the rest of the Zevo portfolio to become the brand’s newest Good Housekeeping Seal holder.

Zevo’s On-Body Mosquito and Tick Repellent has added another distinguished award beside its name, the Good Housekeeping Seal. As America’s fastest growing pest control brand,1 Zevo’s On-Body lotion, pump spray and aerosol spray have earned the Good Housekeeping Seal, which has served as a symbol of trust and reliability for millions of consumers since 1909.

The Procter & Gamble Company represents 2.36 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $365.09 billion with the latest information. PG stock price has been found in the range of $151.743 to $154.06.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.69M shares, PG reached a trading volume of 4703663 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PG shares is $166.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for The Procter & Gamble Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Procter & Gamble Company is set at 1.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for PG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for PG in the course of the last twelve months was 26.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for PG stock

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.03. With this latest performance, PG shares gained by 0.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.75 for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 153.44, while it was recorded at 153.80 for the last single week of trading, and 149.06 for the last 200 days.

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.38 and a Gross Margin at +48.05. The Procter & Gamble Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.87.

Return on Total Capital for PG is now 22.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.53. Additionally, PG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.85.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.The Procter & Gamble Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Procter & Gamble Company go to 7.62%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]

The top three institutional holders of PG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock. BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC currently holds PG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.