Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] Stock trading around $6.22 per share: What’s Next?

Tencent Music Entertainment Group [NYSE: TME] price plunged by -1.74 percent to reach at -$0.11. The company report on August 15, 2023 at 5:00 AM that Tencent Music Entertainment Group Announces Second Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (“TME,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TME and HKEX: 1698), the leading online music and audio entertainment platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

A sum of 6360669 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.68M shares. Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares reached a high of $6.33 and dropped to a low of $6.21 until finishing in the latest session at $6.22.

The one-year TME stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.91. The average equity rating for TME stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TME shares is $8.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TME stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tencent Music Entertainment Group is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for TME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for TME in the course of the last twelve months was 10.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

TME Stock Performance Analysis:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.35. With this latest performance, TME shares dropped by -4.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.90 for Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.67, while it was recorded at 6.29 for the last single week of trading, and 7.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tencent Music Entertainment Group Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.35 and a Gross Margin at +30.09. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.98.

Return on Total Capital for TME is now 5.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.40. Additionally, TME Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] managed to generate an average of $736,590 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

TME Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TME. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tencent Music Entertainment Group go to 12.69%.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TME stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TME stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TME stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.