Talkspace Inc. [TALK] Is Currently 14.20 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Talkspace Inc. [NASDAQ: TALK] gained 14.20% on the last trading session, reaching $2.01 price per share at the time. The company report on September 12, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Proprietary AI Algorithm Alerts Therapists to Suicide Risk in Patients Utilizing the Talkspace Platform.

In light of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, Talkspace announced the results of its unique AI algorithm over the last three years of identifying individuals at risk of self-harm or suicide. Using machine learning capabilities, the Talkspace platform can detect language patterns consistent with high-risk behaviors that place individuals at risk for self-harm. The analysis runs real-time on messages sent by patients in their secure and encrypted virtual therapy room and triggers an urgent alert to the therapist. While Talkspace is not a crisis response service, an alert that an individual is displaying signs of suicidal ideation allows the provider to respond with appropriate care. A subset of anonymized, consenting clients flagged for risk suggests the model is 83% accurate.

“Technology will never replace that uniquely human interaction that occurs between provider and patient. However, we will prioritize machine learning capabilities that offer clinical assistance to improve the ability of our therapists to deliver the highest quality of care,” said Jon Cohen, MD, CEO of Talkspace. “In light of escalating suicide rates in the midst of a growing mental health crisis, developing and scaling technological aids for early intervention is mission critical for Talkspace.”.

Talkspace Inc. represents 164.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $323.21 million with the latest information. TALK stock price has been found in the range of $1.90 to $2.10.

If compared to the average trading volume of 509.58K shares, TALK reached a trading volume of 7534206 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Talkspace Inc. [TALK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TALK shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TALK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Talkspace Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Talkspace Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for TALK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78.

Talkspace Inc. [TALK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.86. With this latest performance, TALK shares gained by 27.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 221.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 97.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TALK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.57 for Talkspace Inc. [TALK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5800, while it was recorded at 1.7800 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0500 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Talkspace Inc. [TALK] shares currently have an operating margin of -64.42 and a Gross Margin at +50.13. Talkspace Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -66.63.

Return on Total Capital for TALK is now -48.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -49.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -41.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Talkspace Inc. [TALK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.39. Additionally, TALK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Talkspace Inc. [TALK] managed to generate an average of -$235,021 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Talkspace Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.00 and a Current Ratio set at 7.00.

The top three institutional holders of TALK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TALK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TALK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.