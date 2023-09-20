Stifel slashes price target on Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] – find out why.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE: LOW] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.10% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.62%. The company report on September 19, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Pella’s Popular Hidden Screen Expands to Lifestyle Series Wood Windows, Available Exclusively at Lowe’s.

Brand partnership brings innovative window screens to more homeowners.

Pella Corporation’s game-changing Hidden Screen innovation is now available to more customers, thanks to a partnership with Lowe’s, the exclusive home improvement retailer of the Hidden Screen. Now offered on Pella’s Lifestyle Series double-hung wood windows, Hidden Screen is currently available on Lowes.com and in over 1,700 Lowe’s stores nationwide.

Over the last 12 months, LOW stock rose by 13.39%. The one-year Lowe’s Companies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.11. The average equity rating for LOW stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $131.71 billion, with 584.00 million shares outstanding and 576.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.53M shares, LOW stock reached a trading volume of 3449586 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOW shares is $247.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lowe’s Companies Inc. is set at 4.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for LOW in the course of the last twelve months was 19.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

LOW Stock Performance Analysis:

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.62. With this latest performance, LOW shares dropped by -0.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.98 for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 227.41, while it was recorded at 222.99 for the last single week of trading, and 211.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lowe’s Companies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.04 and a Gross Margin at +31.41. Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.61.

Return on Total Capital for LOW is now 52.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.39. Additionally, LOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 160.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 83.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] managed to generate an average of $20,899 per employee.Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

LOW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. go to 5.55%.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of LOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in LOW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in LOW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.