Salesforce Inc. [CRM] stock Initiated by HSBC Securities analyst, price target now $267

Salesforce Inc. [NYSE: CRM] price surged by 0.33 percent to reach at $0.7. The company report on September 13, 2023 at 8:02 AM that Blue Shield of California and Salesforce Advance Holistic Care Management and Enable Streamlined Employer Enrollment, Improving Time to Care.

Salesforce forms technology backbone for Blue Shield’s care management platform to help teams spend more time connecting members to care and services.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Collaboration also helps employers and brokers efficiently enroll with Blue Shield’s plans to ensure access to benefits .

A sum of 4000389 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.34M shares. Salesforce Inc. shares reached a high of $216.06 and dropped to a low of $212.26 until finishing in the latest session at $215.70.

The one-year CRM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.41. The average equity rating for CRM stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Salesforce Inc. [CRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRM shares is $254.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Salesforce Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Salesforce Inc. is set at 4.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRM in the course of the last twelve months was 28.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

CRM Stock Performance Analysis:

Salesforce Inc. [CRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.69. With this latest performance, CRM shares gained by 5.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.43 for Salesforce Inc. [CRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 218.17, while it was recorded at 216.58 for the last single week of trading, and 189.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Salesforce Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Salesforce Inc. [CRM] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.93 and a Gross Margin at +65.09. Salesforce Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.66.

Return on Total Capital for CRM is now 2.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Salesforce Inc. [CRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.50. Additionally, CRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Salesforce Inc. [CRM] managed to generate an average of $2,620 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Salesforce Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

CRM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Salesforce Inc. go to 26.35%.

Salesforce Inc. [CRM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CRM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CRM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CRM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.