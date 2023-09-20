Roku Inc. [ROKU] Is Currently -0.78 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Roku Inc. [NASDAQ: ROKU] slipped around -0.58 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $73.81 at the close of the session, down -0.78%. The company report on September 12, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Roku’s New NFL Zone Gives Fans Easy Access to NFL Games Right On Time for 2023 Season.

In partnership with the NFL, the new NFL Zone offers viewers an easy way to find where to watch NFL live games.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Today, Roku (Nasdaq: ROKU) and the National Football League (NFL) announced the recently launched NFL Zone within the Roku Sports experience to kick off the 2023 NFL season. This strategic partnership between Roku and the NFL marks the first official league-branded zone within Roku’s Sports experience. Available now, the NFL Zone offers football fans a centralized location to find live and upcoming games, so they can spend less time figuring out where to watch the game and more time rooting for their favorite teams. Users can also tune in for weekly game previews, League highlights, and additional NFL content, all within the zone.

Roku Inc. stock is now 81.35% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ROKU Stock saw the intraday high of $74.6508 and lowest of $71.96 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 98.44, which means current price is +89.26% above from all time high which was touched on 08/01/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.50M shares, ROKU reached a trading volume of 6016737 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Roku Inc. [ROKU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROKU shares is $85.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROKU stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Roku Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roku Inc. is set at 3.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROKU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.16.

How has ROKU stock performed recently?

Roku Inc. [ROKU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.21. With this latest performance, ROKU shares dropped by -6.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROKU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.28 for Roku Inc. [ROKU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.01, while it was recorded at 76.14 for the last single week of trading, and 63.60 for the last 200 days.

Roku Inc. [ROKU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roku Inc. [ROKU] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.74 and a Gross Margin at +43.33. Roku Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.93.

Return on Total Capital for ROKU is now -15.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Roku Inc. [ROKU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.18. Additionally, ROKU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Roku Inc. [ROKU] managed to generate an average of -$138,335 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Roku Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings analysis for Roku Inc. [ROKU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROKU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roku Inc. go to 43.00%.

Insider trade positions for Roku Inc. [ROKU]

The top three institutional holders of ROKU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ROKU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ROKU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.