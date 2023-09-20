RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] – find out why.

IAMGOLD Corporation [NYSE: IAG] closed the trading session at $2.47 on 09/19/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.43, while the highest price level was $2.56. The company report on August 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM that IAMGOLD Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results.

All monetary amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – August 10, 2023) – IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) (TSX: IMG) (“IAMGOLD” or the “Company”) today reported its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -4.26 percent and weekly performance of 7.39 percent. The stock has been moved at -2.76 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 16.51 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.49 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.84M shares, IAG reached to a volume of 3712387 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IAG shares is $3.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IAG stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for IAMGOLD Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IAMGOLD Corporation is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for IAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.66.

IAG stock trade performance evaluation

IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.39. With this latest performance, IAG shares gained by 16.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 107.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.09 for IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.49, while it was recorded at 2.45 for the last single week of trading, and 2.60 for the last 200 days.

IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.86 and a Gross Margin at +10.18. IAMGOLD Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.78.

Return on Total Capital for IAG is now 1.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.58. Additionally, IAG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] managed to generate an average of -$14,265 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.IAMGOLD Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of IAG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in IAG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in IAG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.