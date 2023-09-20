Raymond James slashes price target on Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT] – find out why.

Rackspace Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: RXT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 35.81% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 18.93%. The company report on September 19, 2023 at 10:35 AM that Artificial Intelligence (AI) Initiatives Driving Increased Focus on Cybersecurity, According to New Rackspace Technology Survey, in Association with Microsoft.

AI seen as both potential vector for cyberattacks and enabler of resiliency; Organizations prioritize investment in cloud-native security but lack internal expertise.

Over the last 12 months, RXT stock dropped by -62.29%. The one-year Rackspace Technology Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.96. The average equity rating for RXT stock is currently 3.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $442.32 million, with 215.10 million shares outstanding and 182.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, RXT stock reached a trading volume of 18025686 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RXT shares is $2.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RXT stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Rackspace Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rackspace Technology Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for RXT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for RXT in the course of the last twelve months was 6.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

RXT Stock Performance Analysis:

Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.93. With this latest performance, RXT shares dropped by -10.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.38 for Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2600, while it was recorded at 1.6200 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2800 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rackspace Technology Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.05 and a Gross Margin at +22.10. Rackspace Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.78.

Return on Total Capital for RXT is now 0.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -82.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 619.49. Additionally, RXT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 593.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 82.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT] managed to generate an average of -$118,353 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Rackspace Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of RXT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in RXT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in RXT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.