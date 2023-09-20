Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PRTK] is 17.11% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: PRTK] loss 0.00% on the last trading session, reaching $2.19 price per share at the time. The company report on September 18, 2023 at 9:37 AM that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Announces Stockholder Approval of Acquisition by Gurnet Point Capital and Novo Holdings A/S.

Final voting results for the special meeting will be disclosed on Form 8-K filed by Paratek with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 57.28 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $126.08 million with the latest information. PRTK stock price has been found in the range of $2.18 to $2.20.

If compared to the average trading volume of 540.68K shares, PRTK reached a trading volume of 5141900 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PRTK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRTK shares is $3.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRTK stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRTK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71.

Trading performance analysis for PRTK stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PRTK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.90. With this latest performance, PRTK shares dropped by -0.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRTK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.06 for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PRTK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.20, while it was recorded at 2.19 for the last single week of trading, and 2.06 for the last 200 days.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PRTK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PRTK] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.83 and a Gross Margin at +85.31. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.66.

Return on Total Capital for PRTK is now -42.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -59.04. Additionally, PRTK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 294.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 149.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PRTK] managed to generate an average of -$237,187 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PRTK]

The top three institutional holders of PRTK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PRTK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PRTK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.