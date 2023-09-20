Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] Is Currently -1.55 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [NASDAQ: PANW] loss -1.55% or -3.72 points to close at $236.17 with a heavy trading volume of 3761233 shares. The company report on September 19, 2023 at 10:23 AM that Palo Alto Networks Recognized as a Leader in Zero Trust Platform Providers.

“Palo Alto Networks’ Zero Trust Framework encapsulates the need to enable and protect a hybrid workforce.”.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, announced today it has been positioned as a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Zero Trust Platform Providers, Q3 2023 report. According to Forrester, Zero Trust platforms (ZTPs) enable Zero Trust (ZT) business and security outcomes by offering a unified, comprehensive approach to operationalizing the ZT technology ecosystem. This approach has become increasingly important as US Federal guidelines for Zero Trust have expanded in scope and specificity. As Zero Trust becomes the backbone for cybersecurity architectures globally, Forrester’s benchmark helps security teams identify the importance of a consolidated approach to generating better security outcomes.

It opened the trading session at $238.31, the shares rose to $238.79 and dropped to $231.35, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PANW points out that the company has recorded 24.67% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -78.62% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.69M shares, PANW reached to a volume of 3761233 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PANW shares is $274.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PANW stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Palo Alto Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palo Alto Networks Inc. is set at 6.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for PANW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 41.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for PANW in the course of the last twelve months was 28.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for PANW stock

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.89. With this latest performance, PANW shares gained by 12.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PANW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.47 for Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 236.06, while it was recorded at 241.67 for the last single week of trading, and 198.60 for the last 200 days.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PANW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palo Alto Networks Inc. go to 26.83%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]

The top three institutional holders of PANW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PANW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PANW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.