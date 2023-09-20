ONEOK Inc. [OKE] Revenue clocked in at $19.20 billion, up 3.17% YTD: What’s Next?

ONEOK Inc. [NYSE: OKE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.60% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.20%. The company report on September 7, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend ONEOK Shareholders Vote “FOR” Pending Acquisition of Magellan Midstream Partners.

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) today announced that the two leading proxy advisory firms, Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) and Glass Lewis & Co. (Glass Lewis), have recommended that ONEOK shareholders vote in favor of all proposals related to ONEOK’s pending acquisition of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP) (Magellan) at ONEOK’s upcoming Special Meeting of Shareholders.

In making the recommendations, ISS and Glass Lewis stated in their September 7, 2023, and September 6, 2023, reports, respectively1:.

Over the last 12 months, OKE stock rose by 12.55%. The one-year ONEOK Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.51. The average equity rating for OKE stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $30.79 billion, with 448.30 million shares outstanding and 445.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.77M shares, OKE stock reached a trading volume of 4403285 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ONEOK Inc. [OKE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OKE shares is $71.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OKE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for ONEOK Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ONEOK Inc. is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for OKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for OKE in the course of the last twelve months was 12.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

OKE Stock Performance Analysis:

ONEOK Inc. [OKE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.20. With this latest performance, OKE shares gained by 3.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.52 for ONEOK Inc. [OKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.61, while it was recorded at 67.81 for the last single week of trading, and 64.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ONEOK Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ONEOK Inc. [OKE] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.27 and a Gross Margin at +13.64. ONEOK Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.53.

Return on Total Capital for OKE is now 15.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ONEOK Inc. [OKE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 211.33. Additionally, OKE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 196.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ONEOK Inc. [OKE] managed to generate an average of $580,654 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.ONEOK Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

OKE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ONEOK Inc. go to 8.20%.

ONEOK Inc. [OKE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of OKE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in OKE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in OKE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.