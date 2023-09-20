Northcoast slashes price target on The Boeing Company [BA] – find out why.

The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] plunged by -$0.64 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $205.658 during the day while it closed the day at $204.48. The company report on September 19, 2023 at 11:00 PM that Boeing: Fast-growing China domestic air travel driving 20-year demand for 8,560 airplanes.

– China will account for 20% of the world’s airplane demand through 2042.

– China’s commercial fleet will require $675 billion in aviation services including maintenance, repair, training and spare parts over the forecast period.

The Boeing Company stock has also loss -2.93% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BA stock has declined by -3.72% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -0.14% and gained 7.34% year-on date.

The market cap for BA stock reached $123.90 billion, with 605.50 million shares outstanding and 602.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.13M shares, BA reached a trading volume of 4039314 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Boeing Company [BA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BA shares is $251.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for The Boeing Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Boeing Company is set at 4.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for BA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for BA in the course of the last twelve months was 15.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

BA stock trade performance evaluation

The Boeing Company [BA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.93. With this latest performance, BA shares dropped by -9.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.34 for The Boeing Company [BA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 222.99, while it was recorded at 207.03 for the last single week of trading, and 209.32 for the last 200 days.

The Boeing Company [BA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Boeing Company [BA] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.34 and a Gross Margin at +5.20. The Boeing Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.41.

Return on Total Capital for BA is now -8.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.29. Additionally, BA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 137.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Boeing Company [BA] managed to generate an average of -$31,635 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.The Boeing Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

The Boeing Company [BA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.