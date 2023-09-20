MP Materials Corp. [MP] Is Currently -2.78 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

MP Materials Corp. [NYSE: MP] traded at a low on 09/19/23, posting a -2.78 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $20.25. The company report on September 14, 2023 at 4:05 PM that MP Materials to Participate in the D.A. Davidson Diversified Industrials and Services Conference.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) today announced that James Litinsky, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the D.A. Davidson Diversified Industrials and Services Conference on Thursday, September 21, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A live webcast and replay will be available at https://investors.mpmaterials.com/.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3575673 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of MP Materials Corp. stands at 4.38% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.41%.

The market cap for MP stock reached $3.60 billion, with 176.99 million shares outstanding and 142.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.90M shares, MP reached a trading volume of 3575673 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MP Materials Corp. [MP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MP shares is $34.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MP stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for MP Materials Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MP Materials Corp. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for MP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.34.

How has MP stock performed recently?

MP Materials Corp. [MP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.29. With this latest performance, MP shares dropped by -1.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.00 for MP Materials Corp. [MP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.40, while it was recorded at 21.59 for the last single week of trading, and 25.73 for the last 200 days.

MP Materials Corp. [MP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MP Materials Corp. [MP] shares currently have an operating margin of +62.14 and a Gross Margin at +78.76. MP Materials Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +54.79.

Return on Total Capital for MP is now 17.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MP Materials Corp. [MP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.23. Additionally, MP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MP Materials Corp. [MP] managed to generate an average of $594,658 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.MP Materials Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.30 and a Current Ratio set at 16.20.

Earnings analysis for MP Materials Corp. [MP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MP Materials Corp. go to 27.32%.

Insider trade positions for MP Materials Corp. [MP]

The top three institutional holders of MP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.