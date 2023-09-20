Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] Is Currently -3.33 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Meta Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: MMAT] slipped around -0.01 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.20 at the close of the session, down -3.33%. The company report on September 19, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Meta Materials Receives 180-Day Extension to Achieve Nasdaq Minimum Bid Compliance.

No Immediate Effect on Nasdaq Listing or Trading of the Company’s Common Stock.

Meta Materials Inc. (the “Company” or “META”) (Nasdaq:MMAT), a global leader in advanced materials and nanotechnology, today announced that it has received a 180-day extension, until March 18, 2024, to achieve compliance with the Nasdaq $1 minimum bid price rule. The Nasdaq staff has determined that META is eligible, based on the Company meeting the continued listing requirements for market value of publicly held shares and all other applicable requirements for initial listing on the Capital Market with the exception of the bid price requirement, and the Company’s written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period by effecting a reverse stock split, if necessary.

Meta Materials Inc. stock is now -82.93% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MMAT Stock saw the intraday high of $0.212 and lowest of $0.2001 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.34, which means current price is +17.40% above from all time high which was touched on 01/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.51M shares, MMAT reached a trading volume of 3137256 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMAT shares is $1.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Materials Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

How has MMAT stock performed recently?

Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.49. With this latest performance, MMAT shares dropped by -8.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.59 for Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2230, while it was recorded at 0.2140 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5267 for the last 200 days.

Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -816.31 and a Gross Margin at -36.44. Meta Materials Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -775.50.

Return on Total Capital for MMAT is now -22.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.13. Additionally, MMAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] managed to generate an average of -$693,879 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Meta Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

The top three institutional holders of MMAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MMAT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MMAT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.