Market cap of StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] reaches 3.51B – now what?

StoneCo Ltd. [NASDAQ: STNE] plunged by -$0.43 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $11.3571 during the day while it closed the day at $10.96. The company report on September 19, 2023 at 4:15 PM that StoneCo Announces the Passing Away of Luiz André Barroso.

Future decisions regarding his Board seat will be made in due course.

StoneCo Ltd. stock has also loss -4.94% of its value over the past 7 days. However, STNE stock has declined by -22.76% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 22.73% and gained 16.10% year-on date.

The market cap for STNE stock reached $3.51 billion, with 313.07 million shares outstanding and 274.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.60M shares, STNE reached a trading volume of 3917062 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STNE shares is $15.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STNE stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for StoneCo Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for StoneCo Ltd. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for STNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.66.

STNE stock trade performance evaluation

StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.94. With this latest performance, STNE shares dropped by -11.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.41 for StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.65, while it was recorded at 11.38 for the last single week of trading, and 11.32 for the last 200 days.

StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.11 and a Gross Margin at +32.84. StoneCo Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.86.

Return on Total Capital for STNE is now -4.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.05. Additionally, STNE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] managed to generate an average of -$6,028 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.StoneCo Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STNE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for StoneCo Ltd. go to 47.85%.

StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of STNE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in STNE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in STNE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.