Market cap of FOXO Technologies Inc. [FOXO] reaches 5.68M – now what?

FOXO Technologies Inc. [AMEX: FOXO] slipped around -0.01 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.11 at the close of the session, down -3.68%. The company report on September 6, 2023 at 8:30 AM that FOXO Technologies Announces Agreement With Atrio Insurance.

FOXO Technologies Inc.™ (NYSEAM: FOXO), a technology platform company whose products and services seek to address long-standing, core problems within the life insurance industry through epigenetic longevity science, today announced that its insurance distribution subsidiary, FOXO LIFE™, has engaged Atrio Insurance/Singular Insurance Brokerage, an insurance brokerage general agency offering products and specialty programs throughout the United States, to sell Life Insurance Designed to Keep You Alive™.

This partnership will enable FOXO to expand its distribution footprint through Atrio/Singular’s rapidly growing sales network of over 2,500 agents across 48 states. In selling life insurance complete with a FOXO Longevity Report™, Atrio/Singular will add to its robust product portfolio, enhancing its ability to deliver comprehensive insurance solutions to clients.

FOXO Technologies Inc. stock is now -70.26% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FOXO Stock saw the intraday high of $0.12 and lowest of $0.11 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.09, which means current price is +3.21% above from all time high which was touched on 02/06/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.38M shares, FOXO reached a trading volume of 5043003 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about FOXO Technologies Inc. [FOXO]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for FOXO Technologies Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for FOXO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.35.

How has FOXO stock performed recently?

FOXO Technologies Inc. [FOXO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.37. With this latest performance, FOXO shares dropped by -19.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FOXO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.04 for FOXO Technologies Inc. [FOXO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1482, while it was recorded at 0.1253 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3848 for the last 200 days.

FOXO Technologies Inc. [FOXO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for FOXO is now -40.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -96.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -96.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -87.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FOXO Technologies Inc. [FOXO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.79. Additionally, FOXO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FOXO Technologies Inc. [FOXO] managed to generate an average of -$3,284,655 per employee.FOXO Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Insider trade positions for FOXO Technologies Inc. [FOXO]

The top three institutional holders of FOXO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in FOXO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in FOXO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.