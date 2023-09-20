Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK] moved up 0.18: Why It’s Important

Hostess Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: TWNK] closed the trading session at $33.43 on 09/19/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $33.35, while the highest price level was $33.44. The company report on September 11, 2023 at 8:00 AM that The J. M. Smucker Co. to Acquire Hostess Brands to Accelerate Focus on Convenient Consumer Occasions.

Expands the Company’s family of beloved brands in attractive categories with the addition of iconic snacking brands..

Furthers the Company’s ability to delight consumers with convenient food options across more snacking and meal occasions..

The stocks have a year to date performance of 48.98 percent and weekly performance of -0.24 percent. The stock has been moved at 36.23 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 47.66 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 29.83 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.45M shares, TWNK reached to a volume of 5343474 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWNK shares is $33.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWNK stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Hostess Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hostess Brands Inc. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWNK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for TWNK in the course of the last twelve months was 43.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

TWNK stock trade performance evaluation

Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.24. With this latest performance, TWNK shares gained by 47.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWNK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.96 for Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.91, while it was recorded at 33.41 for the last single week of trading, and 24.86 for the last 200 days.

Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.42 and a Gross Margin at +32.21. Hostess Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.09.

Return on Total Capital for TWNK is now 7.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 55.81. Additionally, TWNK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK] managed to generate an average of $58,641 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Hostess Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWNK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hostess Brands Inc. go to 9.10%.

Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TWNK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TWNK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TWNK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.