General Mills Inc. [GIS] Is Currently -0.33 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

General Mills Inc. [NYSE: GIS] loss -0.33% or -0.22 points to close at $65.88 with a heavy trading volume of 5738382 shares. The company report on September 6, 2023 at 7:00 AM that General Mills Reaffirms Annual Guidance and Provides Business Update at 2023 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference.

In conjunction with its participation at the 2023 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference, General Mills (NYSE: GIS) provided an update on progress against its three enterprise priorities and reaffirmed its full-year financial outlook for fiscal 2024.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

“We entered fiscal 2024 with a sharp focus on the evolving external environment, headlined by moderating inflation, stabilizing supply chains, and a resilient but increasingly cautious consumer,” said General Mills Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Harmening. “As we navigate this dynamic landscape, we remain committed to executing on our key priorities for this year, which are to continue to compete effectively, improve our supply chain efficiency, and maintain our disciplined approach to capital allocation. We will continue adapting to the changing environment, and we remain on track to deliver our fiscal 2024 financial objectives.”.

It opened the trading session at $66.34, the shares rose to $66.44 and dropped to $65.58, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GIS points out that the company has recorded -18.31% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -1.82% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.87M shares, GIS reached to a volume of 5738382 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about General Mills Inc. [GIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GIS shares is $72.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GIS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for General Mills Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Mills Inc. is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for GIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for GIS in the course of the last twelve months was 18.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for GIS stock

General Mills Inc. [GIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.60. With this latest performance, GIS shares dropped by -6.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.36 for General Mills Inc. [GIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.05, while it was recorded at 65.89 for the last single week of trading, and 79.94 for the last 200 days.

General Mills Inc. [GIS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Mills Inc. [GIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.75 and a Gross Margin at +33.95. General Mills Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.91.

Return on Total Capital for GIS is now 14.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, General Mills Inc. [GIS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 115.46. Additionally, GIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 97.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, General Mills Inc. [GIS] managed to generate an average of $76,291 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.General Mills Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

General Mills Inc. [GIS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Mills Inc. go to 7.81%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at General Mills Inc. [GIS]

The top three institutional holders of GIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in GIS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in GIS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.