For FTC Solar Inc. [FTCI], Analyst sees a drop to $2.50. What next?

FTC Solar Inc. [NASDAQ: FTCI] surged by $0.11 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $1.57 during the day while it closed the day at $1.46. The company report on August 31, 2023 at 6:00 AM that FTC Solar Unveils Tracker-Agnostic SUNOPS Software to Enhance Solar Plant Performance.

First-of-its-kind software provides a holistic view of solar plant performance by monitoring and analyzing all operating asset data.

By leveraging tracker analytics, SUNOPS helps identify and diagnose a myriad of issues across an entire solar site, providing actionable insights for field teams to resolve problems quickly.

FTC Solar Inc. stock has also loss -3.95% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FTCI stock has declined by -41.13% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -27.72% and lost -45.52% year-on date.

The market cap for FTCI stock reached $167.59 million, with 112.67 million shares outstanding and 71.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, FTCI reached a trading volume of 3793756 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about FTC Solar Inc. [FTCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTCI shares is $4.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTCI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for FTC Solar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FTC Solar Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

FTCI stock trade performance evaluation

FTC Solar Inc. [FTCI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.95. With this latest performance, FTCI shares dropped by -24.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.55 for FTC Solar Inc. [FTCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.5251, while it was recorded at 1.3860 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6486 for the last 200 days.

FTC Solar Inc. [FTCI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FTC Solar Inc. [FTCI] shares currently have an operating margin of -80.91 and a Gross Margin at -22.64. FTC Solar Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -80.94.

Return on Total Capital for FTCI is now -93.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -94.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -95.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FTC Solar Inc. [FTCI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.81. Additionally, FTCI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FTC Solar Inc. [FTCI] managed to generate an average of -$450,738 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.FTC Solar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

FTC Solar Inc. [FTCI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of FTCI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.