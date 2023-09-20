Evercore ISI lifts Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [NYSE: IR] traded at a low on 09/19/23, posting a -0.24 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $66.23. The company report on September 7, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Ingersoll Rand Names Santiago Arias Duval as Interim Leader for Global Precision & Science Technologies Business Segment.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR) today announced Santiago Arias Duval, vice president and general manager of Life Sciences, to serve as the interim business leader for the global Precision & Science Technologies (PST) business segment, effective immediately. Enrique Minarro Viseras, who previously served as the senior vice president and general manager of PST, will depart the company on September 8, 2023 to pursue an external opportunity.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

While the company considers internal and external candidates for a permanent appointment, Santiago will be responsible for delivering the global PST strategy across commercial, operations, and new product development activities. In addition, he will drive the ongoing execution of PST’s inorganic growth strategy as we continue to build a premier market leader in niche pump and compression technologies.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4074965 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ingersoll Rand Inc. stands at 2.45% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.99%.

The market cap for IR stock reached $27.05 billion, with 404.50 million shares outstanding and 403.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.38M shares, IR reached a trading volume of 4074965 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IR shares is $75.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ingersoll Rand Inc. is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for IR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for IR in the course of the last twelve months was 29.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has IR stock performed recently?

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.07. With this latest performance, IR shares dropped by -0.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.14 for Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.14, while it was recorded at 66.16 for the last single week of trading, and 59.76 for the last 200 days.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.87 and a Gross Margin at +33.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.96.

Return on Total Capital for IR is now 7.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.24. Additionally, IR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] managed to generate an average of $34,676 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. go to 12.38%.

Insider trade positions for Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]

The top three institutional holders of IR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in IR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in IR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.