Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX] is 28.96% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Equinox Gold Corp. [AMEX: EQX] traded at a low on 09/19/23, posting a -19.27 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.23. The company report on September 18, 2023 at 4:35 PM that Equinox Gold Announces Bought Deal Offering of Convertible Senior Notes.

All dollar amounts shown in United States dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

This is a “designated news release” for the purposes of the Company’s prospectus supplement dated November 21, 2022, to its short form base shelf prospectus dated November 21, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12510209 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Equinox Gold Corp. stands at 4.70% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.31%.

The market cap for EQX stock reached $1.28 billion, with 312.78 million shares outstanding and 286.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.47M shares, EQX reached a trading volume of 12510209 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQX shares is $8.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Equinox Gold Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equinox Gold Corp. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.98.

How has EQX stock performed recently?

Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.78. With this latest performance, EQX shares dropped by -7.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.35 for Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.92, while it was recorded at 4.88 for the last single week of trading, and 4.57 for the last 200 days.

Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.09 and a Gross Margin at +6.81. Equinox Gold Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.13.

Return on Total Capital for EQX is now 0.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.70. Additionally, EQX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX] managed to generate an average of -$21,038 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Equinox Gold Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Insider trade positions for Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX]

The top three institutional holders of EQX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in EQX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in EQX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.