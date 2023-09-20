EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] gain 0.52% so far this year. What now?

EOG Resources Inc. [NYSE: EOG] closed the trading session at $129.00 on 09/19/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $127.72, while the highest price level was $133.55. The company report on August 22, 2023 at 4:15 PM that EOG Resources to Present at Upcoming Conference.

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) is scheduled to present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference at 2:35 p.m. Central time (3:35 p.m. Eastern time) on Tuesday, September 5. Ezra Y. Yacob, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present on behalf of EOG.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Please visit the Investors/Events & Presentations page on the EOG website to access live webcasts and any available replays for up to one year.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.52 percent and weekly performance of -3.80 percent. The stock has been moved at 22.33 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.25 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 16.92 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.83M shares, EOG reached to a volume of 3671674 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EOG shares is $146.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EOG stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. have made an estimate for EOG Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EOG Resources Inc. is set at 3.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for EOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for EOG in the course of the last twelve months was 9.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

EOG stock trade performance evaluation

EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.80. With this latest performance, EOG shares dropped by -1.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.13 for EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 128.67, while it was recorded at 132.13 for the last single week of trading, and 121.52 for the last 200 days.

EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] shares currently have an operating margin of +47.45 and a Gross Margin at +54.73. EOG Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.20.

Return on Total Capital for EOG is now 47.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.04. Additionally, EOG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] managed to generate an average of $2,722,456 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.EOG Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EOG Resources Inc. go to -1.00%.

EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of EOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in EOG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in EOG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.