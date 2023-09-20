EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC] Stock trading around $12.74 per share: What’s Next?

EnLink Midstream LLC [NYSE: ENLC] closed the trading session at $12.74 on 09/19/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.41, while the highest price level was $12.79. The company report on August 11, 2023 at 8:01 AM that EnLink Midstream Names Chief Commercial Officer.

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC) (EnLink) announced today that it has named Dilanka Seimon as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Seimon joins EnLink on Tuesday, August 15.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

“We’ve looked for some time for the right person with the right combination of leadership skills for this important role, and we are thrilled to have found that in Dilanka,” EnLink Chief Executive Officer Jesse Arenivas said. “Dilanka has a proven track record of driving commercial growth across multiple energy commodities and has successfully executed business development for new energy infrastructure. He also shares EnLink’s conviction that the midstream sector has a significant opportunity to lead in the energy transformation and is excited to create our next wave of commercial growth, as EnLink builds ‘the future of midstream.'”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.58 percent and weekly performance of 0.71 percent. The stock has been moved at 22.50 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.99 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 27.27 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.13M shares, ENLC reached to a volume of 2638698 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENLC shares is $13.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENLC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for EnLink Midstream LLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EnLink Midstream LLC is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENLC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENLC in the course of the last twelve months was 8.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

ENLC stock trade performance evaluation

EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.71. With this latest performance, ENLC shares gained by 5.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENLC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.48 for EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.95, while it was recorded at 12.52 for the last single week of trading, and 11.28 for the last 200 days.

EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.98 and a Gross Margin at +8.30. EnLink Midstream LLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.79.

Return on Total Capital for ENLC is now 8.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 368.64. Additionally, ENLC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 366.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC] managed to generate an average of $319,170 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.04.EnLink Midstream LLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ENLC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ENLC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ENLC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.