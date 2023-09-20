Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] fell -30.25% so far this year. What now?

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: CFG] price surged by 0.22 percent to reach at $0.06. The company report on September 19, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Citizens Financial Group Announces $50 Billion Sustainable Finance Target.

Frontline Colleagues to Engage Clients on Transition To Lower-Carbon Economy.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG or “Citizens”) today announced a $50 billion Sustainable Finance Target including $5 billion in green financing, by 2030. The company also announced that it will engage corporate clients in high-emitting sectors on climate-related topics. To start, it will engage 100% of its Oil & Gas clients by the end of 2024. In addition, Citizens has committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2035.

A sum of 5880596 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.79M shares. Citizens Financial Group Inc. shares reached a high of $27.585 and dropped to a low of $26.94 until finishing in the latest session at $27.46.

The one-year CFG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.85. The average equity rating for CFG stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFG shares is $34.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Citizens Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on July 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citizens Financial Group Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for CFG in the course of the last twelve months was 2.37.

CFG Stock Performance Analysis:

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.21. With this latest performance, CFG shares dropped by -0.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.65 for Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.12, while it was recorded at 27.71 for the last single week of trading, and 32.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Citizens Financial Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.27. Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.28.

Return on Total Capital for CFG is now 8.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.57. Additionally, CFG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] managed to generate an average of $109,746 per employee.

CFG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citizens Financial Group Inc. go to 0.85%.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CFG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CFG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CFG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.