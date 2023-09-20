Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] Revenue clocked in at $21.82 billion, up 30.55% YTD: What’s Next?

Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE: CARR] price plunged by -0.99 percent to reach at -$0.54. The company report on September 19, 2023 at 10:30 AM that Kidde Taps into the Power of Music to Elevate Fire Safety Awareness with Its Cause For Alarm Campaign.

Professional football player Kirk Cousins, National Parent Teacher Association (PTA) and Kidde team up to help educate families on fire safety preparedness.

Today, Kidde – a trusted leader in fire safety for more than 100 years – announced its second annual Cause For AlarmTM campaign. This campaign was created in response to the statistics that fatal house fires disproportionately affect some communities more than others. In fact, every day, at least one child dies from a home fire1. Kidde has teamed up with National PTA and Quarterback Kirk Cousins to help educate families and children on the importance of having working smoke alarms and practicing fire safety at home. To help children easily recall what to do in the event of a fire, the brand created a Cause For Alarm jingle, “Beeps That Last, Get Out Fast,” that will be shared nationally. Kidde is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions.

A sum of 5643517 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.93M shares. Carrier Global Corporation shares reached a high of $54.58 and dropped to a low of $52.16 until finishing in the latest session at $53.85.

The one-year CARR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.81. The average equity rating for CARR stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CARR shares is $60.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CARR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Carrier Global Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carrier Global Corporation is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for CARR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for CARR in the course of the last twelve months was 22.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

CARR Stock Performance Analysis:

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.83. With this latest performance, CARR shares gained by 0.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CARR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.54 for Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.73, while it was recorded at 54.54 for the last single week of trading, and 47.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Carrier Global Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.98 and a Gross Margin at +26.80. Carrier Global Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.31.

Return on Total Capital for CARR is now 24.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 48.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 120.79. Additionally, CARR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 118.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] managed to generate an average of $67,962 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.Carrier Global Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

CARR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CARR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carrier Global Corporation go to 9.11%.

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CARR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CARR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CARR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.