Butterfly Network Inc. [BFLY] Revenue clocked in at $72.60 million, down -43.50% YTD: What’s Next?

Butterfly Network Inc. [NYSE: BFLY] plunged by -$0.12 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $1.52 during the day while it closed the day at $1.39. The company report on September 14, 2023 at 8:05 AM that Butterfly Network Reports Success in Majority of U.S. Medical Schools; Includes Nation’s Largest Medical School, Indiana University School of Medicine.

The company’s portable ultrasound technology and medical education software is helping drive a paradigm shift in medical education and health system care delivery.

Indiana University School of Medicine, the largest medical school in the United States, is now using Butterfly iQ+ and Compass™ software to train students, residents, fellows and faculty throughout its academic health center.

Butterfly Network Inc. stock has also loss -24.04% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BFLY stock has declined by -39.04% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -26.46% and lost -43.50% year-on date.

The market cap for BFLY stock reached $277.10 million, with 178.47 million shares outstanding and 157.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, BFLY reached a trading volume of 4045193 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Butterfly Network Inc. [BFLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BFLY shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BFLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Butterfly Network Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Butterfly Network Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for BFLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84.

BFLY stock trade performance evaluation

Butterfly Network Inc. [BFLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.04. With this latest performance, BFLY shares dropped by -23.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BFLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.02 for Butterfly Network Inc. [BFLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0306, while it was recorded at 1.5960 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2565 for the last 200 days.

Butterfly Network Inc. [BFLY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Butterfly Network Inc. [BFLY] shares currently have an operating margin of -260.57 and a Gross Margin at +53.77. Butterfly Network Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -229.90.

Return on Total Capital for BFLY is now -45.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Butterfly Network Inc. [BFLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.80. Additionally, BFLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Butterfly Network Inc. [BFLY] managed to generate an average of -$511,282 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Butterfly Network Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

Butterfly Network Inc. [BFLY]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BFLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%.