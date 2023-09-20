Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] is 22.93% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [NYSE: BHC] traded at a low on 09/19/23, posting a -7.77 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $7.72. The company report on September 18, 2023 at 5:45 PM that Bausch Health Announces CFO Transition Plan.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE

A formal search process to identify Mr. Vadaketh’s permanent replacement has been initiated.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10076266 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bausch Health Companies Inc. stands at 3.52% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.14%.

The market cap for BHC stock reached $2.87 billion, with 364.80 million shares outstanding and 330.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.48M shares, BHC reached a trading volume of 10076266 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BHC shares is $8.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BHC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Bausch Health Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bausch Health Companies Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34.

How has BHC stock performed recently?

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.92. With this latest performance, BHC shares dropped by -7.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.80 for Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.73, while it was recorded at 8.39 for the last single week of trading, and 7.91 for the last 200 days.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.12 and a Gross Margin at +55.95. Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.77.

Return on Total Capital for BHC is now 6.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.06. Additionally, BHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 103.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 81.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] managed to generate an average of -$11,307 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bausch Health Companies Inc. go to 2.60%.

Insider trade positions for Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]

The top three institutional holders of BHC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BHC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BHC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.