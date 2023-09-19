Wolfe Research lifts ConocoPhillips [COP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

ConocoPhillips [NYSE: COP] gained 0.74% or 0.91 points to close at $124.48 with a heavy trading volume of 4897787 shares. The company report on September 14, 2023 at 4:15 PM that ConocoPhillips to Further Diversify Global LNG Portfolio with Additional Long-Term Agreement for European Regas Capacity.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) announced today further progress on its global liquefied natural gas (LNG) strategy, signing a commercial agreement to secure additional regasification capacity in Europe at the Gate LNG terminal in the Netherlands. This agreement further complements the company’s foundational LNG resource positions in Qatar and Australia, offtake and equity in Sempra’s recently sanctioned Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 project on the U.S. Gulf Coast, regasification agreement at the German LNG Terminal announced last year, and the offtake agreements at Mexico Pacific’s Saguaro LNG export facility on the west coast of Mexico announced last month.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

“Adding capacity at the Gate LNG terminal fits well with our efforts to deliver reliable, lower-carbon energy into Europe from highly competitive LNG supply,” said Bill Bullock, executive vice president and chief financial officer of ConocoPhillips. “Expanding our LNG footprint with agreements like this further enhances a balanced, diversified, and attractive portfolio as we progress our global LNG strategy.”.

It opened the trading session at $125.18, the shares rose to $125.73 and dropped to $124.07, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for COP points out that the company has recorded 33.49% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -37.65% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.88M shares, COP reached to a volume of 4897787 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ConocoPhillips [COP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COP shares is $134.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for ConocoPhillips shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ConocoPhillips is set at 2.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for COP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for COP in the course of the last twelve months was 10.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for COP stock

ConocoPhillips [COP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.35. With this latest performance, COP shares gained by 6.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.16 for ConocoPhillips [COP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 116.26, while it was recorded at 123.59 for the last single week of trading, and 109.60 for the last 200 days.

ConocoPhillips [COP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ConocoPhillips [COP] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.63 and a Gross Margin at +37.70. ConocoPhillips’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.69.

Return on Total Capital for COP is now 39.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ConocoPhillips [COP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.81. Additionally, COP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ConocoPhillips [COP] managed to generate an average of $1,960,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.ConocoPhillips’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

ConocoPhillips [COP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ConocoPhillips go to -10.12%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at ConocoPhillips [COP]

The top three institutional holders of COP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in COP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in COP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.