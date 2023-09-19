why Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $32.69

Juniper Networks Inc. [NYSE: JNPR] loss -0.53% on the last trading session, reaching $28.28 price per share at the time. The company report on August 31, 2023 at 7:45 AM that Savant Systems Selects Juniper Networks as Strategic Wi-Fi Partner to Jointly Deliver First AI-Driven Smart Home Automation Solution.

Juniper’s AI-driven and API-centric wireless network provides the automation, insight and assurance needed for world-class lighting, security, climate and entertainment experiences.

Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that Savant Systems, a global leader in smart home and energy solutions, has selected Juniper’s AI-Driven Enterprise solutions, including wireless access, to help revolutionize the home automation experience by bringing intelligent controls to millions of homes.

Juniper Networks Inc. represents 319.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.06 billion with the latest information. JNPR stock price has been found in the range of $27.87 to $28.46.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.77M shares, JNPR reached a trading volume of 4897712 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNPR shares is $32.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Juniper Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Juniper Networks Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for JNPR in the course of the last twelve months was 15.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for JNPR stock

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.94. With this latest performance, JNPR shares gained by 1.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.77 for Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.77, while it was recorded at 28.44 for the last single week of trading, and 30.73 for the last 200 days.

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.17 and a Gross Margin at +56.37. Juniper Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.88.

Return on Total Capital for JNPR is now 8.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.41. Additionally, JNPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] managed to generate an average of $43,207 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Juniper Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Juniper Networks Inc. go to 11.86%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]

The top three institutional holders of JNPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in JNPR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in JNPR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.