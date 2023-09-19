why EQT Corporation [EQT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $48.38

EQT Corporation [NYSE: EQT] slipped around -0.34 points on Monday, while shares priced at $41.19 at the close of the session, down -0.82%. The company report on September 18, 2023 at 4:15 PM that EQT Announces Tolling Agreement with Commonwealth LNG.

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) (“EQT” or the “Company”) today announced it has entered into a Heads of Agreement (HOA) for liquefaction services from Commonwealth LNG’s facility in Cameron, Louisiana to produce 1 million tons per annum of LNG under a 15-year tolling agreement. Final terms remain subject to negotiation of a definitive agreement between the parties. Commonwealth anticipates a final investment decision on the project in the first quarter of 2024, with first cargo deliveries expected in 2027.

Toby Z. Rice, President and CEO, said, “This HOA with Commonwealth represents another step forward in EQT’s risk-adjusted LNG strategy, which seeks to diversify a portion of our production to international markets via arrangements that offer the best combination of upside exposure and downside risk mitigation. Our tolling capacity gives us the flexibility to sell our gas directly to end users globally and we are currently pursuing long-term purchase agreements with prospective international buyers.”.

EQT Corporation stock is now 21.76% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EQT Stock saw the intraday high of $41.715 and lowest of $41.035 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 48.07, which means current price is +46.56% above from all time high which was touched on 08/21/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.57M shares, EQT reached a trading volume of 5731612 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about EQT Corporation [EQT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQT shares is $48.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for EQT Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EQT Corporation is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for EQT in the course of the last twelve months was 6.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has EQT stock performed recently?

EQT Corporation [EQT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.42. With this latest performance, EQT shares dropped by -4.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.82 for EQT Corporation [EQT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.82, while it was recorded at 42.41 for the last single week of trading, and 36.22 for the last 200 days.

EQT Corporation [EQT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EQT Corporation [EQT] shares currently have an operating margin of +63.78 and a Gross Margin at +66.33. EQT Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.59.

Return on Total Capital for EQT is now 47.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EQT Corporation [EQT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.58. Additionally, EQT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EQT Corporation [EQT] managed to generate an average of $2,380,329 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.EQT Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for EQT Corporation [EQT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQT Corporation go to 25.00%.

Insider trade positions for EQT Corporation [EQT]

