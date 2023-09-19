Wells Fargo lifts Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Fate Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: FATE] price surged by 15.91 percent to reach at $0.35. The company report on August 31, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Fate Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming September Investor Conferences.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Fate Therapeutics”) (NASDAQ: FATE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing a first-in-class pipeline of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cellular immunotherapies to patients with cancer and autoimmune disorders, today announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:.

Citi’s 18th Annual BioPharma Conference on Thursday, September 7, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts.

A sum of 7452553 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.41M shares. Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $2.63 and dropped to a low of $2.225 until finishing in the latest session at $2.55.

The one-year FATE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 65.73. The average equity rating for FATE stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FATE shares is $7.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FATE stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fate Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for FATE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.57.

FATE Stock Performance Analysis:

Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.51. With this latest performance, FATE shares dropped by -8.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FATE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.45 for Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.40, while it was recorded at 2.41 for the last single week of trading, and 6.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fate Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE] shares currently have an operating margin of -320.23 and a Gross Margin at +85.71. Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -292.55.

Return on Total Capital for FATE is now -44.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.59. Additionally, FATE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE] managed to generate an average of -$511,290 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.80 and a Current Ratio set at 8.80.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of FATE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%.