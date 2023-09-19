Wayfair Inc. [W] Revenue clocked in at $11.89 billion, up 93.28% YTD: What’s Next?

Wayfair Inc. [NYSE: W] price plunged by -10.46 percent to reach at -$7.43. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Wayfair Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Returns to Positive Year-Over-Year Order Growth While Hitting Key Profitability Milestone.

Q2 Net Revenue of $3.2 billion with 21.8 million Active Customers.

A sum of 5521806 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.27M shares. Wayfair Inc. shares reached a high of $70.11 and dropped to a low of $62.90 until finishing in the latest session at $63.57.

The one-year W stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.51. The average equity rating for W stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Wayfair Inc. [W]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for W shares is $91.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on W stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Wayfair Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wayfair Inc. is set at 3.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for W stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62.

W Stock Performance Analysis:

Wayfair Inc. [W] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.09. With this latest performance, W shares dropped by -9.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 100.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for W stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.66 for Wayfair Inc. [W]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.72, while it was recorded at 69.82 for the last single week of trading, and 49.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Wayfair Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wayfair Inc. [W] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.75 and a Gross Margin at +27.96. Wayfair Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.89.

Return on Total Capital for W is now -65.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -69.96. Additionally, W Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 258.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 116.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wayfair Inc. [W] managed to generate an average of -$84,535 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 38.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.00.Wayfair Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Wayfair Inc. [W] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of W stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in W stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in W stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.