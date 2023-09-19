Wall Street Analyst Upgrade AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]. What else is Wall St. saying

AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ: AGNC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.99% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.46%. The company report on September 13, 2023 at 4:01 PM that AGNC Investment Corp. Declares Monthly Common Stock Dividend of $0.12 per Common Share for September 2023.

AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) (“AGNC” or the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock for September 2023. The dividend is payable on October 11, 2023 to common stockholders of record as of September 29, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, AGNC stock dropped by -9.12%. The one-year AGNC Investment Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.42. The average equity rating for AGNC stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.18 billion, with 606.08 million shares outstanding and 602.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.58M shares, AGNC stock reached a trading volume of 19406228 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGNC shares is $10.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for AGNC Investment Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on Sep-19-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AGNC Investment Corp. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGNC in the course of the last twelve months was 21.67.

AGNC Stock Performance Analysis:

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.46. With this latest performance, AGNC shares gained by 7.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.07 for AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.95, while it was recorded at 10.01 for the last single week of trading, and 10.19 for the last 200 days.

AGNC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGNC Investment Corp. go to -1.81%.

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] Institutonal Ownership Details

