Target Corporation [TGT] moved down -3.02: Why It’s Important

Target Corporation [NYSE: TGT] closed the trading session at $119.34 on 09/18/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $118.55, while the highest price level was $122.92. The company report on September 12, 2023 at 11:00 AM that Target Teams Up with Fashion-Meets-Philanthropy Lifestyle Brand Kendra Scott for Long-Term Strategic Partnership to Bring Joy to More Families and Communities.

The retailer’s latest long-term strategic partnership will usher in an assortment of more than 200 exclusive jewelry items and accessories, with most under $40.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) and fashion-meets-philanthropy lifestyle brand Kendra Scott today announced a strategic, long-term partnership to purposefully bring joy to more families and communities, through an exclusive collection and dedicated shopping experience with Kendra Scott at Target. The partnership will offer quality jewelry and accessories at incredible prices on Target.com and in select Target stores beginning Oct. 22, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -19.93 percent and weekly performance of -2.71 percent. The stock has been moved at -25.11 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.28 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -10.81 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.92M shares, TGT reached to a volume of 5400775 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Target Corporation [TGT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGT shares is $151.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Target Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Target Corporation is set at 2.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for TGT in the course of the last twelve months was 34.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

TGT stock trade performance evaluation

Target Corporation [TGT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.71. With this latest performance, TGT shares dropped by -8.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.05 for Target Corporation [TGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 128.96, while it was recorded at 122.50 for the last single week of trading, and 148.44 for the last 200 days.

Target Corporation [TGT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Target Corporation [TGT] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.59 and a Gross Margin at +22.46. Target Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.55.

Return on Total Capital for TGT is now 12.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Target Corporation [TGT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 184.05. Additionally, TGT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 166.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Target Corporation [TGT] managed to generate an average of $6,318 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 71.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.04.Target Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Target Corporation [TGT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Target Corporation go to 18.27%.

Target Corporation [TGT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TGT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TGT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TGT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.