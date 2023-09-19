Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] gain 9.93% so far this year. What now?

Suncor Energy Inc. [NYSE: SU] loss -0.60% or -0.21 points to close at $34.88 with a heavy trading volume of 7027450 shares. The company report on September 18, 2023 at 10:40 AM that Biodiversity at Suncor- 2023 Report on Sustainability.

Suncor Energy

We broke new ground when we first began publicly reporting our sustainability performance in the mid-1990s. Twenty-eight years later, our Report on Sustainability and its companion publication, the Climate Report, continue the practice of disclosing our progress in more than a dozen areas of environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance. Read more on our ESG progress in our reports here.

It opened the trading session at $35.20, the shares rose to $35.22 and dropped to $34.73, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SU points out that the company has recorded 21.24% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -32.02% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.56M shares, SU reached to a volume of 7027450 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SU shares is $38.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SU stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Desjardins have made an estimate for Suncor Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on Sep-19-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Suncor Energy Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for SU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for SU in the course of the last twelve months was 12.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for SU stock

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.41. With this latest performance, SU shares gained by 6.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.60 for Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.86, while it was recorded at 34.75 for the last single week of trading, and 31.30 for the last 200 days.

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.87 and a Gross Margin at +42.57. Suncor Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.56.

Return on Total Capital for SU is now 25.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.72. Additionally, SU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] managed to generate an average of $548,194 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Suncor Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Suncor Energy Inc. go to -8.04%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]

The top three institutional holders of SU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.