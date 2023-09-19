Stellantis N.V. [STLA] is 33.38% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Stellantis N.V. [NYSE: STLA] price plunged by -1.61 percent to reach at -$0.31. The company report on September 15, 2023 at 10:00 AM that Chrysler Brand Celebrates 40 Years of Minivan Memories and Milestones, Starts Production of 2024 Chrysler Pacifica, Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid.

Chrysler brand is applauding 40 years of the minivan, a segment invented by the former Chrysler Corporation, with the start of production for the 2024 Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid.

A sum of 6027233 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.38M shares. Stellantis N.V. shares reached a high of $19.045 and dropped to a low of $18.77 until finishing in the latest session at $18.94.

The one-year STLA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.38. The average equity rating for STLA stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Stellantis N.V. [STLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STLA shares is $22.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STLA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Stellantis N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stellantis N.V. is set at 0.38

STLA Stock Performance Analysis:

Stellantis N.V. [STLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.34. With this latest performance, STLA shares gained by 6.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.05 for Stellantis N.V. [STLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.71, while it was recorded at 19.00 for the last single week of trading, and 17.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Stellantis N.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Stellantis N.V. [STLA] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.74 and a Gross Margin at +18.58. Stellantis N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.35.

Return on Total Capital for STLA is now 22.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.76. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Stellantis N.V. [STLA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.71. Additionally, STLA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Stellantis N.V. [STLA] managed to generate an average of $61,678 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.00.

STLA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stellantis N.V. go to 3.59%.

Stellantis N.V. [STLA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of STLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in STLA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in STLA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.