Sidus Space Inc. [SIDU] Revenue clocked in at $7.30 million, down -82.97% YTD: What’s Next?

Sidus Space Inc. [NASDAQ: SIDU] gained 6.06% or 0.02 points to close at $0.19 with a heavy trading volume of 4971688 shares. The company report on September 18, 2023 at 8:05 AM that Sidus Space Releases Letter to Shareholders.

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) (the “Company” or “Sidus”), a multi-faceted Space and Data-as-a-Service company, today released a letter to shareholders from Carol Craig, Founder and CEO.

It opened the trading session at $0.1717, the shares rose to $0.1924 and dropped to $0.17, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SIDU points out that the company has recorded -69.87% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -58.33% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.52M shares, SIDU reached to a volume of 4971688 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sidus Space Inc. [SIDU]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sidus Space Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

Trading performance analysis for SIDU stock

Sidus Space Inc. [SIDU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.57. With this latest performance, SIDU shares gained by 39.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.41 for Sidus Space Inc. [SIDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1612, while it was recorded at 0.1638 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5215 for the last 200 days.

Sidus Space Inc. [SIDU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sidus Space Inc. [SIDU] shares currently have an operating margin of -165.14 and a Gross Margin at -58.32. Sidus Space Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -176.05.

Return on Total Capital for SIDU is now -116.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -147.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -176.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -93.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sidus Space Inc. [SIDU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.19. Additionally, SIDU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sidus Space Inc. [SIDU] managed to generate an average of -$200,624 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Sidus Space Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Sidus Space Inc. [SIDU]

The top three institutional holders of SIDU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SIDU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SIDU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.