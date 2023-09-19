SCWorx Corp. [WORX] is -33.96% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

SCWorx Corp. [NASDAQ: WORX] price surged by 38.29 percent to reach at $0.07. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 10:41 AM that New York Hospital Selects SCWorx for Data Management and Workday Implementation Assistance.

This new hospital customer, headquartered in New York, is a non-profit academic healthcare provider with over 400 beds under management. In addition to the company’s data management service offering the hospital will utilize SCWorx expertise and application functionality to assist with the hospital’s Workday implementation.

A sum of 118295185 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.27M shares. SCWorx Corp. shares reached a high of $0.42 and dropped to a low of $0.2269 until finishing in the latest session at $0.26.

Guru’s Opinion on SCWorx Corp. [WORX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for SCWorx Corp. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for WORX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

WORX Stock Performance Analysis:

SCWorx Corp. [WORX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.95. With this latest performance, WORX shares dropped by -0.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WORX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.80 for SCWorx Corp. [WORX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2468, while it was recorded at 0.2027 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3490 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SCWorx Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SCWorx Corp. [WORX] shares currently have an operating margin of -52.66 and a Gross Margin at +35.01. SCWorx Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.75.

Return on Total Capital for WORX is now -30.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SCWorx Corp. [WORX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.18. Additionally, WORX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SCWorx Corp. [WORX] managed to generate an average of -$205,267 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.SCWorx Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

SCWorx Corp. [WORX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of WORX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in WORX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in WORX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.