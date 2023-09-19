Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] Stock trading around $0.59 per share: What’s Next?

Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ: QRTEA] loss -5.45% or -0.03 points to close at $0.59 with a heavy trading volume of 12189386 shares. The company report on September 15, 2023 at 10:00 AM that GUIDE Beauty to Debut on QVC with their Chief Creative Officer, Selma Blair.

Founder Terri Bryant and Chief Creative Officer Selma Blair will appear on QVC on September 15 to introduce the brand’s revolutionizing, multi-use tool.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

QVC®, a world leader in live video commerce (“vCommerce”), today announced the debut of GUIDE Beauty, a groundbreaking brand at the intersection of beauty, accessibility and empowerment, premiering on-air and on QVC.com. Guided by the principles of inclusivity and innovation, GUIDE Beauty has created a remarkable line of multi-use tools and formulas that not only enhance personal care routines but also empower individuals to embrace their independence and beauty. The direct-to-consumer brand selected QVC for its first retail launch and will leverage the video commerce platforms to showcase and demonstrate the product, share the story behind the brand and connect with customers in a new way.

It opened the trading session at $0.6144, the shares rose to $0.6231 and dropped to $0.5725, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for QRTEA points out that the company has recorded -33.65% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 1.67% higher than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.47M shares, QRTEA reached to a volume of 12189386 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]:

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Qurate Retail Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qurate Retail Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for QRTEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for QRTEA in the course of the last twelve months was 0.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for QRTEA stock

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.31. With this latest performance, QRTEA shares dropped by -32.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QRTEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.60 for Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8720, while it was recorded at 0.6167 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2816 for the last 200 days.

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.54 and a Gross Margin at +19.60. Qurate Retail Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.43.

Return on Total Capital for QRTEA is now 4.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -156.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,994.42. Additionally, QRTEA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,774.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] managed to generate an average of -$105,447 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Qurate Retail Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QRTEA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qurate Retail Inc. go to -8.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]

The top three institutional holders of QRTEA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in QRTEA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in QRTEA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.