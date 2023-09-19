Privia Health Group Inc. [PRVA] moved down -3.00: Why It’s Important

Privia Health Group Inc. [NASDAQ: PRVA] plunged by -$0.73 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $24.2075 during the day while it closed the day at $23.59. The company report on September 14, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Navina and Privia Health Join Forces to Empower Physicians with Transformative AI Technology.

Privia Health will leverage Navina’s AI platform to enhance provider workflows and support value-based care.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Navina, the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered primary care platform that transforms complex, fragmented patient data into actionable insights at the point of care, today announced a partnership with Privia Health Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVA), a leading technology-driven physician enablement company. This collaboration will equip Privia Health’s extensive network of physicians and providers with Navina’s advanced AI technology, to enhance workflows, patient care, and value-based initiatives.

Privia Health Group Inc. stock has also loss -7.89% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PRVA stock has declined by -6.39% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -12.89% and gained 3.87% year-on date.

The market cap for PRVA stock reached $2.67 billion, with 116.16 million shares outstanding and 107.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 974.98K shares, PRVA reached a trading volume of 6972331 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Privia Health Group Inc. [PRVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRVA shares is $37.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Privia Health Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Privia Health Group Inc. is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for PRVA in the course of the last twelve months was 67.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

PRVA stock trade performance evaluation

Privia Health Group Inc. [PRVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.89. With this latest performance, PRVA shares dropped by -6.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.57 for Privia Health Group Inc. [PRVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.00, while it was recorded at 23.95 for the last single week of trading, and 25.97 for the last 200 days.

Privia Health Group Inc. [PRVA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Privia Health Group Inc. [PRVA] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.41 and a Gross Margin at +9.60. Privia Health Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.63.

Return on Total Capital for PRVA is now -3.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Privia Health Group Inc. [PRVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.30. Additionally, PRVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Privia Health Group Inc. [PRVA] managed to generate an average of -$8,906 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.81.Privia Health Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Privia Health Group Inc. [PRVA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PRVA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PRVA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PRVA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.