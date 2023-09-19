Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB] moved down -18.25: Why It’s Important

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: NAVB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -18.25% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.32%. The company report on August 10, 2023 at 9:29 AM that Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. NAVB Requests Oral Hearing With NYSE Hearing Panel.

Following the Company’s Fix, Fund, Propel approach, Navidea formally submitted a request for an oral hearing with New York Stock Exchange American (NYSE American) Hearing Panel to appeal potential delisting of its stock from the NYSE American.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NAVB) (“Navidea” or the “Company”), a company focused on the development of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics, today announced it has formally submitted a request for an oral hearing with NYSE American Hearing Panel to appeal potential delisting of its stock from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE American), while also continuing its Fix, Fund, Propel approach.

Over the last 12 months, NAVB stock dropped by -67.04%. The average equity rating for NAVB stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.80 million, with 99.83 million shares outstanding and 65.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.56M shares, NAVB stock reached a trading volume of 6165716 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB]:

Aegis Capital have made an estimate for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2013.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAVB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1206.17.

NAVB Stock Performance Analysis:

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.32. With this latest performance, NAVB shares gained by 6.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAVB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.44 for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.0918, while it was recorded at 0.1068 for the last single week of trading, and 0.1933 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB] shares currently have an operating margin of -21402.08 and a Gross Margin at -492.03. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23117.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB] managed to generate an average of -$1,011,810 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NAVB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in NAVB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in NAVB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.