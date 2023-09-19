Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] – find out why.

Robinhood Markets Inc. [NASDAQ: HOOD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.66% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.21%. The company report on September 13, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Robinhood Markets, Inc. Reports August 2023 Operating Data.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (“Robinhood”) (NASDAQ: HOOD) today reported selected monthly operating data for August 2023:.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Net Cumulative Funded Accounts (NCFA) at the end of August were 23.2 million, up approximately 30 thousand from July 2023(1). Monthly Active Users (MAU) decreased to 10.6 million in August, down approximately 400 thousand from July 2023.

Over the last 12 months, HOOD stock dropped by -5.78%. The one-year Robinhood Markets Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.08. The average equity rating for HOOD stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.57 billion, with 874.87 million shares outstanding and 713.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.06M shares, HOOD stock reached a trading volume of 5406046 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOOD shares is $12.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOOD stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Robinhood Markets Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Robinhood Markets Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOOD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for HOOD in the course of the last twelve months was 8.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

HOOD Stock Performance Analysis:

Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.21. With this latest performance, HOOD shares gained by 5.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOOD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.83 for Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.36, while it was recorded at 10.65 for the last single week of trading, and 9.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Robinhood Markets Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] shares currently have an operating margin of -68.16 and a Gross Margin at +84.44. Robinhood Markets Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -74.38.

Return on Total Capital for HOOD is now -8.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.83. Additionally, HOOD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] managed to generate an average of -$446,957 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Robinhood Markets Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HOOD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in HOOD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in HOOD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.