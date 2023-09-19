Maxim Group lifts Cybin Inc. [CYBN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Cybin Inc. [AMEX: CYBN] gained 39.39% or 0.13 points to close at $0.46 with a heavy trading volume of 19981081 shares. The company report on September 5, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Cybin Announces Grant of U.S. Patent Covering Deuterated Tryptamines.

– Newly granted U.S. patent further strengthens the Company’s leadership position in the deuterated tryptamine space -.

– With the recently announced definitive agreement to acquire Small Pharma Inc. The granted patent will add to the most impressive intellectual property portfolio in the psychedelic drug development sector with 29 patents granted and over 150 patents pending -.

It opened the trading session at $0.34, the shares rose to $0.47 and dropped to $0.34, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CYBN points out that the company has recorded 17.98% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -119.05% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.92M shares, CYBN reached to a volume of 19981081 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cybin Inc. [CYBN]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Cybin Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cybin Inc. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

Trading performance analysis for CYBN stock

Cybin Inc. [CYBN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 39.48. With this latest performance, CYBN shares gained by 40.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYBN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.68 for Cybin Inc. [CYBN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3569, while it was recorded at 0.3559 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3640 for the last 200 days.

Cybin Inc. [CYBN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for CYBN is now -82.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -76.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -76.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -68.85.

Cybin Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Cybin Inc. [CYBN]

The top three institutional holders of CYBN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CYBN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CYBN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.