Market cap of Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] reaches 33.61B – now what?

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [NYSE: FIS] jumped around 0.36 points on Monday, while shares priced at $57.26 at the close of the session, up 0.63%. The company report on August 31, 2023 at 4:00 PM that FIS to Present at Upcoming Conference.

FIS® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, will present on Thurs., Sept. 7th, 2023, at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference at 3:45 pm (PST).

A live audio webcast, as well as a replay, will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of FIS’ homepage, www.fisglobal.com.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. stock is now -15.61% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FIS Stock saw the intraday high of $57.42 and lowest of $56.35 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 85.18, which means current price is +17.89% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.42M shares, FIS reached a trading volume of 5370539 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FIS shares is $73.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for FIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for FIS in the course of the last twelve months was 13.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has FIS stock performed recently?

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.13. With this latest performance, FIS shares gained by 2.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.45 for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.64, while it was recorded at 56.30 for the last single week of trading, and 60.49 for the last 200 days.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. go to 2.02%.

Insider trade positions for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]

The top three institutional holders of FIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in FIS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in FIS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.