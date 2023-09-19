Market cap of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE] reaches 306.71M – now what?

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ: EOSE] price plunged by -11.97 percent to reach at -$0.31. The company report on September 18, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Eos Energy Enterprises Announces Upcoming Investor and Industry Event Participation.

Fireside Chat Hosted by Janney Montgomery ScottChief Executive Officer Joe Mastrangelo and Chief Financial Officer Nathan Kroeker will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Janney Montgomery Scott on Thursday, September 21, 2023. The event will be held at 2:00 pm EDT. A live webcast of the session will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website at https://investors.eose.com. The session replay will be available via webcast through Eos’ investor relations website following the live event and can be accessed by visiting https://investors.eose.com/events-and-presentations.

A sum of 10242643 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.38M shares. Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. shares reached a high of $2.58 and dropped to a low of $2.24 until finishing in the latest session at $2.28.

The one-year EOSE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 75.64. The average equity rating for EOSE stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EOSE shares is $9.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EOSE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for EOSE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.23.

EOSE Stock Performance Analysis:

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.79. With this latest performance, EOSE shares dropped by -13.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EOSE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.24 for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.02, while it was recorded at 2.53 for the last single week of trading, and 2.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE] shares currently have an operating margin of -1196.32 and a Gross Margin at -755.05. Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1282.15.

Return on Total Capital for EOSE is now -220.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -255.14. Additionally, EOSE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 373.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 169.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE] managed to generate an average of -$690,129 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of EOSE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in EOSE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in EOSE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.