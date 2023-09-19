Market cap of Chewy Inc. [CHWY] reaches 8.72B – now what?

Chewy Inc. [NYSE: CHWY] closed the trading session at $19.20 on 09/18/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.18, while the highest price level was $20.15. The company report on August 30, 2023 at 4:11 PM that Chewy Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) (“Chewy”), a trusted destination for pet parents and partners everywhere, has released its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 ended July 30, 2023, and posted a letter to its shareholders on its investor relations website at https://investor.chewy.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -48.22 percent and weekly performance of -14.09 percent. The stock has been moved at -50.27 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -30.54 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -51.56 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.03M shares, CHWY reached to a volume of 10729817 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Chewy Inc. [CHWY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHWY shares is $36.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHWY stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Chewy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chewy Inc. is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHWY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHWY in the course of the last twelve months was 25.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

CHWY stock trade performance evaluation

Chewy Inc. [CHWY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.09. With this latest performance, CHWY shares dropped by -30.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHWY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 14.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 10.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 19.24 for Chewy Inc. [CHWY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.75, while it was recorded at 20.81 for the last single week of trading, and 36.35 for the last 200 days.

Chewy Inc. [CHWY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chewy Inc. [CHWY] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.59 and a Gross Margin at +27.24. Chewy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.49.

Return on Total Capital for CHWY is now 10.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.87. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 43.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chewy Inc. [CHWY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 233.40. Additionally, CHWY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 220.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chewy Inc. [CHWY] managed to generate an average of $2,538 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 80.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 4.05.Chewy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Chewy Inc. [CHWY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHWY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chewy Inc. go to 25.65%.

Chewy Inc. [CHWY]: Institutional Ownership

