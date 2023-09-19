Market Analysts see Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK] gaining to $2.50. Time to buy?

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [AMEX: NAK] jumped around 0.02 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.40 at the close of the session, up 4.38%. The company report on September 18, 2023 at 8:15 PM that Northern Dynasty: Re-filing of Independent Technical Report Update and Preliminary Economic Assessment to Correct Typographical Errors and Formatting.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) (“Northern Dynasty” or the “Company” or “NDM”) announces it has re-filed the independent technical report entitled Pebble Project, NI 43-101 Technical Report Update and Preliminary Economic Assessment, Alaska, United States of America, effective date August 21, 2023 (“2023 PEA”) at www.sedarplus.ca. The amended version of the report corrects some typographical and formatting errors, which results in the correction and

The report will also be available via the homepage on the Company website at www.northerndynastyminerals.com.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stock is now 81.16% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NAK Stock saw the intraday high of $0.43 and lowest of $0.38 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 0.38, which means current price is +93.70% above from all time high which was touched on 09/18/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, NAK reached a trading volume of 6189026 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2017.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has NAK stock performed recently?

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.46. With this latest performance, NAK shares gained by 54.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 86.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.77 for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2765, while it was recorded at 0.3620 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2413 for the last 200 days.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for NAK is now -16.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.43. Additionally, NAK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.32.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]

The top three institutional holders of NAK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in NAK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in NAK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.