Market Analysts see JD.com Inc. [JD] falling to $43. Time to buy?

JD.com Inc. [NASDAQ: JD] loss -1.43% or -0.45 points to close at $31.12 with a heavy trading volume of 9015376 shares. The company report on August 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM that Gucci and JD.com Announce Digital Partnership and Launch of Official Gucci Flagship Store.

Gucci and JD.com are delighted to announce a digital partnership and the highly anticipated launch of the official Gucci digital flagship store on the e-commerce leader’s platform. This marks the first time the Italian luxury brand will bring its unique fashion authority and 102-year-old legacy of Italian craftsmanship to the JD.com community.

Users searching for “Gucci” within the JD.com app will be invited to explore the House’s official flagship store and shop for their favorite items. This will also include a full range experience of Gucci brand services, all within a seamless and secure digital ecosystem. An exceptional customer experience is at the heart of this new collaboration, where customers can browse the store’s extensive range of timeless icons and new-season ready-to-wear, handbags, travel, shoes, jewelry, watches, and accessories for men and women. They will also have special access to Gucci’s online client advisor service before ordering their desired products.

It opened the trading session at $31.08, the shares rose to $31.17 and dropped to $30.705, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for JD points out that the company has recorded -19.86% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 1.02% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.96M shares, JD reached to a volume of 9015376 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about JD.com Inc. [JD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JD shares is $57.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for JD.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JD.com Inc. is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for JD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for JD in the course of the last twelve months was 6.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for JD stock

JD.com Inc. [JD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.51. With this latest performance, JD shares dropped by -10.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.10 for JD.com Inc. [JD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.74, while it was recorded at 31.57 for the last single week of trading, and 43.27 for the last 200 days.

JD.com Inc. [JD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JD.com Inc. [JD] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.75 and a Gross Margin at +13.90. JD.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.99.

Return on Total Capital for JD is now 5.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.20. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JD.com Inc. [JD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.49. Additionally, JD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, JD.com Inc. [JD] managed to generate an average of $26,783 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 47.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.91.JD.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

JD.com Inc. [JD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JD.com Inc. go to 20.43%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at JD.com Inc. [JD]

The top three institutional holders of JD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in JD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in JD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.